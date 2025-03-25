Punjab Police forms SIT to probe assault on Army officer

CHANDIGARH: The Army on Tuesday called for a fair and honest investigation into an alleged assault case involving Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son Angad Singh Bath in a transparent and time-bound manner. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the dignity of Army officers.
Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Chief of Staff, Army Western Command headquarters Chandimandir and Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, Punjab, together addressed the press on Tuesday.
Lt Gen Wadhwa said, "We reiterate the need for a fair and honest investigation in a transparent and very time bound manner to punish the guilty and restore faith in the system. The guilty police personnel should be punished in a timely and exemplary manner so that the incident does not vitiate the atmosphere and effect the long cherished bonhomie between the civil administration and Punjab Police with serving and retired army personnel. I assure that all possible steps are being taken that Col Bath who was assaulted gets due justice."
"I would like to assure all that the Indian Army remains fully committed to pursuing the case to its logical conclusion," Wadhwa added.
He said that the army was informed about the incident in the afternoon of March 15, and since then this issue has been addressed with due alacrity both at the state and at the district levels.
He added that the officer was shifted from a civil hospital to a command hospital in Chandimandir, where he underwent treatment, and is presently recuperating from his injuries.
"The matter was very strongly taken up with the highest echelons of the state administration and the Punjab Police for prompt investigation and delivery of justice," said Wadhwa.
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said any person who has assaulted the serving Army officer shall be dealt with severely and in accordance with law.
Yadav talked about various steps taken by the Punjab Police after the incident.
Yadav said, "The continuous contact between army authorities and civil administration has helped in the speedy resolution of the matter and ensuring justice to the aggrieved army officer. A high level investigation team headed by Additional DGP SPS Parmar including Sandeep Malik SSP of Hoshiarpur and Manpreet Singh SP Mohali has been constituted for conducting investigations in a fair and transparent manner. The SIT has been directed to conduct investigation on day to day basis for collection of evidences and further legal proceedings in order to ensure that the culprits are proceeded as per law."
He added, "Any person who has assaulted the serving army officer shall be dealt with severely and in accordance with law, internal investigation shall be completed swiftly so that the culprits are brought to book soon."
He also appealed that the present situation should not be used to pit the army against the police.