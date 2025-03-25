SC seeks Maharashtra response on demolition of house

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a Maharashtra civic authority to respond within four weeks to a man’s petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against it over demolition of his house and shop in Sindhudurg district for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match.

Kitabullah Hamidulla Khan, a 40-year-old scrap dealer, had moved the apex court alleging violation of the Supreme Court’s November 13, 2024 verdict which restrained demolition actions by authorities across the country without prior notice and opportunity of hearing the person whose property was to be demolished.

The plea, filed by Khan, sought directions for initiating contempt proceedings against the chief officer and administrator of the Malvan Municipal Council arguing the action was in violation of the apex court verdict on demolition of properties.

During the course of the hearing, the bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih sought response from the Maharashtra authority and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Khan alleged that his shop and house were demolished after a “frivolous complaint” was filed about allegedly raising of anti-India slogans by his 14-year-old son during the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on February 23. After the FIR was registered, Khan, his wife and minor son were taken to a police station in Malvan at midnight and locked up.

Khan said that his son was allowed to go after four to five hours of questioning, but he and his wife remained in police custody for two days till February 25 when they were granted bail by the judicial magistrate. The petitioner alleged that people were mobilised by the local MLA, and the civic authority was pressured to undertake the demolition exercise.