Video shows BJP leader's aide, accused in assault case, receiving VIP treatment from cops

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: A video showing a local BJP worker arrested in a case of assault receiving a lenient treatment from the police in Maharashtra's Beed district has gone viral, with a senior official saying that strict action will be taken in the matter.

Satish Bhosale, an aide of local BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was arrested from Prayagraj earlier this month after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly assaulting a man with a cricket bat.

Bhosale is facing other criminal cases too, including one registered by the Forest Department.

A video shared on social media on Monday showed Bhosale sitting on the ground outside the Beed district jail and eating. As he gets up, a person in civilian dress is seen pouring water on his hands. A group of eight to ten people is standing around him and he is talking to them without any interference from the police.

A local official told PTI that the video seemed to have been shot before he was sent in judicial custody.

When asked by presspersons, Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat said an action will be taken.

"This is a very serious matter and the concerned person will be suspended. A show-cause notice will also be issued to the officer who was in charge," he said.