Four special needs children die, at least 16 fall sick at Lucknow government rehabilitation centre; probe on

LUCKNOW: Four special needs children died and at least 16 were taken ill, allegedly after they had their dinner at a government rehabilitation centre in the state capital's Para area, officials said.

On Tuesday evening, more than 20 special needs children residing at the centre experienced sudden illness and were taken to Lokbandhu hospital.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI, "A total of four children including two girls and two boys of the shelter home aged between 12 and 17 years of age have died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their viscera will be preserved."

Dr Rajeev Kumar Dixit, Medical Superintendent of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, told PTI Videos that around 20 children were brought to the hospital Tuesday evening from the rehabilitation centre.

"All these children are mentally challenged. They were severely dehydrated when they arrived. Despite our best efforts, two children died," he had earlier said.

Two critically ill children were referred to another government hospital, and the condition of the remaining 16 has improved, he said.