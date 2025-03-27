Fresh encounter in J-K's Kathua; DySP among four injured

JAMMU: A deputy supreintendent of police is among four policemen injured on Thursday in a fresh gunfight with terrorists in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir where a massive anti-terror operation is underway for the last four days, officials said.

Sources said that a joint team of the police and army launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Juthana area of Kathua early this morning after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants.

As the security forces were conducting the searches, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding in the area. The troops returned fire, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, four policemen, including a DySP, were injured. The injured police personnel have been hospitalized.

Sources mentioned that intermittent exchanges of gunfire between the two sides are ongoing. Additional troops have been deployed to the area to tighten the siege.

The terrorists are believed to be the same group that escaped in Hiranagar sector after a gunbattle lasting more than half-an-hour on Sunday evening when a a Special Operations Group (SOG) of police launched an operation after getting intelligence input about their presence inside a 'dhok', a local term for an enclosure in a nursery in Sanyal village near the International Border with Pakistan, they said.