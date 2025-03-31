Former Assam minister's daughter dies by suicide

GUWAHATI: The only child of former Assam home minister, the late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, has allegedly died by suicide, police said on Monday.

Upasa Phukan (28) reportedly jumped from the second floor of her home in Guwahati's Kharghuli area, where she used to stay with her mother, on Sunday, a police officer said.

"She was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. We have registered a case of unnatural death and are carrying out a probe," he added.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that she had been battling mental health issues for a long time and was under treatment, the police officer said.

"She had earlier also attempted suicide. Yesterday, when her mother was busy with household work, she allegedly jumped from the second floor of the house," the officer said.

No suicide note has been found in the house, he added.