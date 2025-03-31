'RSS will decide Modi's successor', says Sanjay Raut; Fadnavis affirms, 'We'll see Modi as PM again in 2029'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to be the leader and even in 2029 he will be the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “In 2029, we will see Modi as the Prime Minister again."

He was responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's claim that PM Modi visited RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday to discuss his retirement plans.

"Modi's successor will be from Maharashtra, and RSS will decide on that," Raut told reporters in a press conference and added, "PM Modi visited RSS headquarters to discuss his retirement plans," news agency ANI reported.

Discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture, Fadnavis said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur. PM Modi's visit to Nagpur coincided with Varsha Pratipada, which also marks the birth anniversary of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.