'RSS will decide Modi's successor', says Sanjay Raut; Fadnavis affirms, 'We'll see Modi as PM again in 2029'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue to be the leader and even in 2029 he will be the Prime Minister.
Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “In 2029, we will see Modi as the Prime Minister again."
He was responding to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's claim that PM Modi visited RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday to discuss his retirement plans.
"Modi's successor will be from Maharashtra, and RSS will decide on that," Raut told reporters in a press conference and added, "PM Modi visited RSS headquarters to discuss his retirement plans," news agency ANI reported.
Discussing succession while the leader is active is inappropriate in Indian culture, Fadnavis said.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur. PM Modi's visit to Nagpur coincided with Varsha Pratipada, which also marks the birth anniversary of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.
He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.
Sangh Member Seshadri Chari has dubbed the Prime Minister's visit a "very important and historic" one. The RSS member said that there is "no difference of opinion" between the RSS and the BJP.
"People talk a lot about the relationship between RSS and BJP before also they talked about it...there is no difference in opinion between the BJP and the RSS. The people who don't know anything about the Sangh and the BJP, these people say that there is a difference in opinion between the BJP and the RSS. The people who spread these false things say it for their political benefit," the RSS member said on Saturday.
(With inputs from ANI)