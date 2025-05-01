Any 'military misadventure' by India will be met with 'swift, resolute, and notch-up response': Pak Army chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir on Thursday warned that any "military misadventure" by India will be met with a "swift, resolute, and notch-up response" as he visited a firing range to witness a high-intensity field training exercise conducted by the armed forces.

His remark comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad's apprehension of retaliatory action by New Delhi.

"Let there be no ambiguity: any military misadventure by India will be met with a swift, resolute, and notch-up response," the army chief was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

"While Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, our preparedness and resolve to safeguard national interests is absolute," he said while addressing troops at the Tilla Filed Firing Ranges (TFFR).