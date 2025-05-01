Right time for create in India, create for world: PM Modi at WAVES

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the WAVES summit will lay the foundation for a global ecosystem housing international talent and creativity.

Inaugurating the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, he said it was the right time for "create in India, create for world" when the world is looking for new ways of story-telling while India has so much more to offer.

Modi batted for creative responsibility, saying technology is playing an increasingly important role in people's lives and extra effort was needed to maintain human sensitivity.

"Humans should not be turned into robots. We need to make them more sensitive," he stressed.