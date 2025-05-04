CPM condemns attacks on Muslims, Kashmiris after Pahalgam attack, says hate campaign fuelling division

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Sunday condemned the attack and harassment of Muslims and Kashmir natives in particular, in wake of terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam last week.

The party said that retaliatory response is furthering the agenda of the terrorist and creating a divide in the public.

“The Polit Bureau condemned the hate campaign against Muslims and Kashmiris being conducted on social media and some attacks on individual citizens. Such bigoted elements are only aiding the terrorist aim of dividing the people,” a statement issued by the party following its Polit Bureau meeting that took place in Delhi on Saturday.

Terming the incident in which 26 tourists were gunned down in a popular hill destination in south Kashmir as a ‘a major security lapse’, the CPM said that the Government’s priority should be to identify the perpetrators and handlers of the attackers and prepare a dossier to be placed before the international community.

It said that the matter should be taken up with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for suitable intervention.