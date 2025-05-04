CPM condemns attacks on Muslims, Kashmiris after Pahalgam attack, says hate campaign fuelling division

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Sunday condemned the attack and harassment of Muslims and Kashmir natives in particular, in wake of terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam last week.
The party said that retaliatory response is furthering the agenda of the terrorist and creating a divide in the public.
“The Polit Bureau condemned the hate campaign against Muslims and Kashmiris being conducted on social media and some attacks on individual citizens. Such bigoted elements are only aiding the terrorist aim of dividing the people,” a statement issued by the party following its Polit Bureau meeting that took place in Delhi on Saturday.
Terming the incident in which 26 tourists were gunned down in a popular hill destination in south Kashmir as a ‘a major security lapse’, the CPM said that the Government’s priority should be to identify the perpetrators and handlers of the attackers and prepare a dossier to be placed before the international community.
It said that the matter should be taken up with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for suitable intervention.
CPM said that the protest and condemnation by Kashmiris in the aftermath of the killings were “most significant event”.
“The valley witnessed a shut down. It is this popular sentiment which must be built upon to isolate the terrorist elements in Jammu & Kashmir. No measures should be taken, such as the demolition of houses of terrorists, which affects innocent families and alienates people… The government should seriously weigh whether a military response will serve the purpose of curbing cross-border terrorism and act as a deterrent,” the statement also read.
The party, in the statement, also highlighted attacks on Muslims after the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in various cities. It alleged that the ruling party at the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the Bill to polarise the people on religious lines and attack minorities.
“Some of the BJP leaders have stated that after the Waqf Bill, attention should be turned towards the properties owned by the Church. This exposes their real intention, to capture the properties of all the minority communities and deprive them of the constitutionally guaranteed rights and protections,” the party said, adding that Muslim extremist organisations are trying to take advantage of the situation and are playing into the hands of the Hindutva communal forces.
On the recent announcement of the Caste Census, the CPM said that it was a positive decision being demanded for long and the Government should immediately declare the schedule for the conduct of the general census, which was long overdue.
Referring to the Supreme Court judgment on the powers of the Governor, the party said that the verdict was a blow to the Central Government’s efforts to use them to stall the functioning of opposition ruled state governments.
“Instead of accepting the judgment and ensuring that the wishes of the state legislatures are respected, the Nerandra Modi government is considering challenging the Court’s orders. This should not be allowed. Certain statements made by the Vice President and some BJP leaders against the judgment are a direct challenge to the judicial authority of the courts and should be condemned,” said the Polit Bureau.
In view of the ‘United Tariff War’, the CPM said that India should resist all efforts, which are going to harm the interests of our farmers and the country.