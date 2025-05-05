Congress asks state units to up ante on caste census

NEW DELHI: Stepping up pressure on the Union government to conduct the caste census as announced by the Union cabinet recently, the Congress asked its state units on Sunday to highlight the BJP’s resistance to ‘caste enumeration’ in the past and Rahul Gandhi’s consistent efforts in pushing for it.

In a circular, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal directed all state units to raise demands made in the CWC meeting last week, including carrying out the caste census without delay and implementation of Article 15(5), during the upcoming ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rallies’ scheduled to be held across all states and districts.

Venugopal also urged state units to convey the party’s historical and ongoing commitments at the grassroots level, including the leadership role played by Rahul Gandhi.