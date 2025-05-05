Couple, their three children killed in Kanpur building fire

A A couple and their three minor daughters died in a major fire that broke out in Kanpur's Chamanganj area on the wee hours of Monday.

The four-storey building houses shoe manufacturing units on its first and second floors, the police said. Firefighters took several hours to gain access to the fourth floor where the family lived.

The bodies of the couple, Mohammad Danish 45, Nazneen Saba, 42, were retrieved from the fourth floor at around 1 am, while those of their daughters -- Sara, 15, Simra, 12, and Inaya, 7, -- were found on the same floor at around 6 am, said Additional DCP (Central) Rajesh Srivastava.

They were all rushed to the Ursula Horseman Memorial Hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead.