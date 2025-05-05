Couple, their three children killed in Kanpur building fire

A A couple and their three minor daughters died in a major fire that broke out in Kanpur's Chamanganj area on the wee hours of Monday.
The four-storey building houses shoe manufacturing units on its first and second floors, the police said. Firefighters took several hours to gain access to the fourth floor where the family lived.
The bodies of the couple, Mohammad Danish 45, Nazneen Saba, 42, were retrieved from the fourth floor at around 1 am, while those of their daughters -- Sara, 15, Simra, 12, and Inaya, 7, -- were found on the same floor at around 6 am, said Additional DCP (Central) Rajesh Srivastava.
They were all rushed to the Ursula Horseman Memorial Hospital, where the doctors declared them brought dead.
According to police, the neighbours noticed huge flames and thick smoke emanating from the building on Sunday night and alerted the fire department and police.
Preliminary probe suggests that the fire started in the basement and engulfed the first and second floors before being noticed by the neighbours, Rajesh Srivastava told PTI.
"Initial suspicions point towards a possible short circuit or faults in the internal wiring, potentially originating from the floors where the shoe factory was operating," the ACP said.
Police also said that the fire led to blasts in a couple of domestic LPG cylinders that worsened the situation.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were also called to help the firefighters in the operation. People from nearby buildings have been evacuated, the police said.