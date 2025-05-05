Drowning of man accused of aiding Lashkar terrorists after Army detention sparks political uproar

The body of a 23-year-old Kulgam resident was recovered from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir after he was detained for questioning over suspected terror links. While police maintain that he jumped into the stream while attempting to flee during a search operation to find terror hideouts, his family has alleged that he died in custody.

Police claimed that Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, who "confessed" to being an overground worker (OGW) for terrorists, tried to escape while leading security forces to a hideout in a forest area.

News agencies reports thatMagray, who was picked up by police on Saturday, had allegedly confessed during interrogation that he had provided food and shelter to terrorists operating in the Tangmarg forest area of Kulgam. Security officials claimed he then volunteered to guide a joint team of police and Army personnel to the hideout on Sunday morning.

However, during the operation, Magray allegedly broke away from the team and jumped into the fast-flowing Veshaw River. “A video shot from higher ground clearly shows him suddenly darting towards the riverbank and leaping in, with no one nearby. He tried to swim, but the strong current swept him away,” a police source said. The footage also reportedly captures the full sequence of events, refuting claims of foul play, reported IANS.

Security forces have strongly denied allegations of foul play and condemned what they called "misinformation" being spread about the circumstances of Magray’s death. “The security forces should not be wrongly blamed for the man's unfortunate death,” IANS reported citing sources.

However, the official version has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and human rights activists. Locals and Magray’s family members alleged that he was tortured in custody and that his death was not accidental.

Former minister and senior National Conference leader Sakina Ittoo demanded a judicial probe into Magray’s death PTI reported as Ittoo saying: “There should be a judicial probe so that the truth comes out,” she said. “The Pahalgam attack was very sad and unfortunate. We all are aggrieved by it. However, an atmosphere of fear has been created. I request the lieutenant governor to ensure that innocent people are not harassed and harmed.”

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, in a press release, expressed deep concern over the incident. “According to credible reports, Magray was picked up by security forces days ago and today he was returned to his family lifeless. Kashmiris cannot be treated as collateral damage in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack,” he said. “Arbitrary detention, custodial killings and torture are violations of every democratic and legal principle.”

He also called for full accountability. “The family’s demand for a swift and independent investigation into Magray’s death must be upheld. We cannot allow a culture of impunity to destroy what little trust remains.”