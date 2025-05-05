Social justice to be key plank in BJP outreach campaign on caste census

NEW DELHI: After launching a strong political narrative around reforming the Waqf system, the BJP is now preparing a broad outreach campaign on its decision to implement a caste census. It plans to frame it as part of the upcoming national census to boost social justice for marginalised and underprivileged communities.

Party sources shared with this newspaper that the campaign will particularly target Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits, aiming to counter the Congress’s historical stance. BJP leaders and workers will tour OBC-dominated regions, promoting the government’s commitment to social justice and data-driven policy-making.

The party’s message will highlight that while Congress allegedly leveraged caste politics for electoral advantage, it failed to fulfil long-standing demands for a caste census. In contrast, the BJP plans toposition itself as the party that has taken concrete action on the issue.

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior party functionary said the party intends to expose the Congress’s “hollow claim” on caste census, referencing the party’s alleged opposition to caste-based reservations and its shelving of the Kaka Kalelkar report. “For Congress and other parties, the caste census has been a tool to garner electoral gains, while for us, it is to ensure social justice and equality through the caste enumeration.” remarked a BJP leader.

Home Minister Amit Shah recently criticised Congress and its allies for their position on the caste census. “The Congress and its allies opposed the caste census for decades while in power and played politics over it while in the opposition. The decision of the Modi government will empower all economically and socially backward classes, promote inclusion and pave new paths for the progress of the deprived,” Shah stated.