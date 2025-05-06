14 killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat; IMD forecasts thunderstorms for next few days

AHMEDABAD: At least 14 persons have died in rain-related incidents as thunderstorms, along with strong winds and dust storms, battered several parts of Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph across the state for the next few days.

As many as 168 out of 253 talukas in the state received unseasonal rains in the last 24 hours, with Kheda, Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Vadodara districts getting 25 to 40 mm rains, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its update.

Officials said strong winds uprooted trees, hoardings, and pillars, and parts of houses collapsed in several districts, leaving many injured.

According to the SEOC, thirteen persons died in rain-related incidents such as lightning, electrocution, and collapse of trees, houses and hoardings in Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Dahod, Aravalli and Vadodara districts of Gujarat on Monday, and one person died in lightning strike in Ahmedabad's Viramgam on Sunday.