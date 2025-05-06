IEDs, RPGs and grenades recovered in SBS Nagar district in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In a major blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with a central agency, recovered a large cache of terror hardware.
The cache was recovered during an intelligence-led operation carried out at a secluded forested area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road in the SBS Nagar district of the State.
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the recovered terror hardware includes two Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), five P-86 Hand Grenades and one wireless communication set with accessories.
Yadav said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered consignment was deliberately concealed by hostile operatives as part of a premeditated plan to disrupt public order in the state.
"Probe has also indicated a coordinated effort by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits, to revive dormant sleeper cells in the State,’’ he said.
Yadav said that these recoveries are part of Punjab Police’s sustained crackdown on terror modules sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI, "We remain firmly committed to neutralising these threats and safeguarding the State’s peace and security," he added.
The development came close on the heels of SSOC Amritsar recovering a consignment comprising IEDs, hand grenades, sophisticated weapons, and ammunition from an area near the Indo-Pak border in the Ajnala Sector.
Similarly, three weeks back, Counter-Intelligence (Jalandhar) had also busted a terror module with the arrest of four individuals after recovering one RPG, two IEDs, 2kg of RDX, one remote control, two hand grenades with detonators, three pistols along with six magazines and 34 cartridges.
Sharing more details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said that an FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar.
Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for concealing the recovered explosive material, he said.
A case has been registered under sections 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and sections 111 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar.