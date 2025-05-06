IEDs, RPGs and grenades recovered in SBS Nagar district in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In a major blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with a central agency, recovered a large cache of terror hardware.

The cache was recovered during an intelligence-led operation carried out at a secluded forested area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road in the SBS Nagar district of the State.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the recovered terror hardware includes two Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), five P-86 Hand Grenades and one wireless communication set with accessories.

Yadav said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered consignment was deliberately concealed by hostile operatives as part of a premeditated plan to disrupt public order in the state.

"Probe has also indicated a coordinated effort by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits, to revive dormant sleeper cells in the State,’’ he said.