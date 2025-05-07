3 civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan army across LoC, IB

NEW DELHI: Three civilians were killed in a major exchange of fire along the Line of Control and the International Borders across the Jammu and Kashmir light up with the Artillery pressed into action.

The Army confirmed, they are responding in a proportionate manner. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing and shelling.

“During the night of 06-07 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K.” The Army said.

