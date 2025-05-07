3 civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan army across LoC, IB

NEW DELHI: Three civilians were killed in a major exchange of fire along the Line of Control and the International Borders across the Jammu and Kashmir light up with the Artillery pressed into action.
The Army confirmed, they are responding in a proportionate manner. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing and shelling.
“During the night of 06-07 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K.” The Army said.
Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing and shelling, they said.
The deaths follow India launching Operation Sindoor on Wednesday early morning hitting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
Missiles were used in these "precision strikes" on terror infrastructure.
Pakistan's army said six locations had been targeted. These include Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror hub, and Muridke, headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the Indian Defence Ministry statement stated, while drawing a clear link between Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.