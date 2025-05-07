Amit Shah calls meet of CMs, DGPs, chief secretaries of states bordering Pakistan, Nepal

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called an urgent meeting of chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal.

The meeting has been called in the wake of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a retaliatory action against the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

They said the meeting, to be held through video conferencing, will be attended by chief ministers, chief secretaries and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal, besides Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.