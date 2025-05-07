Families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in Gujarat hail Operation Sindoor

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Army’s airstrike on terror camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack has brought a wave of relief and a sense of justice to grieving families in Gujarat.
Relatives of those martyred in the brutal April 22 attack described the military action as a true tribute to their loved ones.
Among them, Shitalben Kalthia, wife of Shailesh Himmatbhai Kalthia from Surat, who was killed in the Pahalgam firing, expressed profound gratitude, saying the government had delivered justice by targeting the terrorist hideouts.
“I had faith in the government. Today, by avenging the attack, my husband's soul will finally find peace,” she said, adding that Pakistan is now being taught a long-overdue lesson.
Recounting the horror of that afternoon, when terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on tourists around 2 p.m., Shitalben appealed to the Gujarat government to offer more support, just as Maharashtra did, ensuring that the children get the justice they deserve.
Kajalben Parmar, wife of deceased Yatish Parmar and mother of 17-year-old Smit Parmar, echoed similar sentiments.
Hailing the Prime Minister and the armed forces, she said, “This action will bring peace to our shattered families. I am proud of my brothers in uniform who understand the pain of a sindoor being wiped away. They had fought to honour it.”
Standing united in their grief, Abhishek Parmar and Sawan Parmar, cousins of the deceased Smit Parmar, also welcomed the army’s swift response.
They emphasised that the strike was not just a military operation but a solemn tribute to the lives brutally cut short.
Speaking to the media after India's precision strikes early Wednesday, Kajalben added, "They (terrorists) took away our relatives, but they will not escape justice. Operation Sindoor is our hope. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi for showing that terrorists will find no refuge."
The airstrike, fueled by demand for justice, has brought solace to families determined that the sacrifice of their loved ones will never be forgotten.