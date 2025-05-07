Families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in Gujarat hail Operation Sindoor

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Army’s airstrike on terror camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack has brought a wave of relief and a sense of justice to grieving families in Gujarat.

Relatives of those martyred in the brutal April 22 attack described the military action as a true tribute to their loved ones.

Among them, Shitalben Kalthia, wife of Shailesh Himmatbhai Kalthia from Surat, who was killed in the Pahalgam firing, expressed profound gratitude, saying the government had delivered justice by targeting the terrorist hideouts.

“I had faith in the government. Today, by avenging the attack, my husband's soul will finally find peace,” she said, adding that Pakistan is now being taught a long-overdue lesson.

Recounting the horror of that afternoon, when terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on tourists around 2 p.m., Shitalben appealed to the Gujarat government to offer more support, just as Maharashtra did, ensuring that the children get the justice they deserve.

Kajalben Parmar, wife of deceased Yatish Parmar and mother of 17-year-old Smit Parmar, echoed similar sentiments.