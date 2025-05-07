Jaishankar discusses India's action against cross-border terrorism with counterparts

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his counterparts from Japan, Germany, France, Spain and Qatar and apprised them about India's strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Several world leaders, US President Donald Trump and UN chief Antonio Guterres called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.

Following his phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Jaishankar said India's action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure was discussed.

"Had a telecon with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Appreciate the strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack. Discussed India's action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure this morning," the external affairs minister said on X.