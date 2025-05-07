PM Modi should 'at least' attend all-party meet post Operation Sindoor, says Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said it expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "at least" be present at the all-party meeting convened by the government following Indian armed forces' missile strikes at terror targets in Pakistan and PoK.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend the all-party meeting on Thursday, the party said.

Indian armed forces, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike.

"We expect PM Modi to attend at least tomorrow's all-party," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters.