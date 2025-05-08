Adil’s father says: Avenging April 22 carnage was must

SRINAGAR: The family of Syed Adil Shah — the pony ride operator who was gunned down in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack when he tried to wrest a weapon from one of the terrorists — has hailed the precision strikes carried out on terror camps. They feel that justice has been delivered.

Syed Haider Shah, father of the slain ponywalla expressed gratitude to the government, saying, “We are happy. We thank the government and the forces for avenging the killing of 26 people in the attack, including Adil.” He added, “I hope that India’s retaliatory exercise will serve as a deterrent for terrorists. No innocent civilians, whether tourists or locals, shall be killed in Kashmir ever again.

Adil’s younger brother, Syed Nawshad Shah, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “It was necessary to seek retribution for the carnage of innocent people in the Baisaran meadow last month. We have got justice today.”