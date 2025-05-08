India thwarts Pakistani attack on Jammu and surrounding areas, no casualties reported

India on Thursday night thwarted a Pakistani bid to strike military sites in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider conflict

News agency ANI, meanwhile, quoted multiple sources claiming that a Pakistani fighter jet had been shot down in the Pathankot sector. Official government confirmation was awaited.

Two Pakistani drones were also shot down by Indian Army Air Defence units in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported quoting defence sources.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for 'immediate de-escalation'.

The initial reports were of attempted attacks on Jammu airport using drones, reports said. The Jammu airport also houses an Indian Air Force station.

Then came reports of eight missiles from Pakistan directed at Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia being intercepted and neutralised, armed forces said.

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif, however, denied that his country carried out attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

"We deny it, we have not mounted anything so far," he told the BBC.