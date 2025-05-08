Jammu comes under attack, city plunges into darkness

The Press Trust of India reported that sounds resembling blasts triggered panic in Jammu.

Security forces are said to have detected and neutralised Pakistani drones near the airport that heavily guarded, officials said.

The city plunged into darkness with electricity being cut as soon as the two explosions were heard.

Officials in Jammu said countermeasures have been employed and the Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

One eyewitness also reported seeing a drone dropping outside the Jammu airport.

Pakistan troops have also resorted to increased shelling along the Line of Control in Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.