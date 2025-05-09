Centre extends closure of 24 airports for civilian flights till May 15

NEW DELHI: At least 24 airports in northern and western parts of the country, including Srinagar and Chandigarh, have been shut for civilian flights till May 15, sources said on Friday.

Earlier, these airports were closed for civilian flights till May 10 in view of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Airlines on Friday said that their flights have been cancelled due to the temporary closure of airports till May 15.

The sources said at least 24 airports have been closed for civilian flights till 05:29 hours of May 15.

The airports include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishengarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda.

Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj are among the other airports that have been temporarily closed for civilian flights.