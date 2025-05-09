Srinagar airport under drone attack, blasts heard

Srinagar airport is under drone attack, it has been resumed.

This comes after Pakistan resumed shelling along the Line of Control.

There were also reports of drone being engaged in Samba, Pathankot and Jammu amidst a blackout in Jammu and Baramula.

Heavy shelling was also reported in Uri.

A woman identified as Nargis Begum had been killed when a Pakistani shell hit a vehicle near Mohura in Uri on Thursday.

CM Omar Abdullah, who is in Jammu, tweeted that "intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."