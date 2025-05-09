Srinagar airport under drone attack, blasts heard

Srinagar airport is under drone attack, it has been resumed.
This comes after Pakistan resumed shelling along the Line of Control.
There were also reports of drone being engaged in Samba, Pathankot and Jammu amidst a blackout in Jammu and Baramula.
Heavy shelling was also reported in Uri.
A woman identified as Nargis Begum had been killed when a Pakistani shell hit a vehicle near Mohura in Uri on Thursday.
CM Omar Abdullah, who is in Jammu, tweeted that "intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."
Omar also made an earnest appeal "to everyone in and around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours."
"Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together," the CM appealed.
An uneasy calm had prevailed on Friday in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the Valley following major escalation in India-Pakistan tension by Thursday night's (May 8, 2025) failed missile and drone attacks by Pakistan army in Jammu.
In a major escalation, Pakistani forces had launched coordinated drone and missile attacks targeting civilian areas and military installations in Jammu on Thursday night. The Indian air defence systems responded swiftly, successfully intercepting and neutralising all eight missiles and multiple drones aimed at key targets, including the Jammu airport.
300 to 400 Turkish drones with civilian planes as cover to hit 36 sites, some of them religious centres. This was how Pakistan violated Indian airspace on the night of 8–9 May, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Armed Forces had said in their briefing on Friday.