Indian Army repels drone, artillery attacks from Pakistan along western border

The Indian Army on Friday confirmed that multiple coordinated attacks launched by Pakistan’s armed forces along the western border during the night of May 8–9 were effectively thwarted. These attacks, which included the use of drones and other munitions, were part of an escalation that also saw widespread ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a post shared early Friday on X (formerly Twitter), the Army said it responded with a “befitting reply” to the violations and drone threats, emphasizing that all hostile actions would be met with force.
“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9,” the Army stated.
“Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. All nefarious designs were effectively repulsed.”
The post included a brief video clip showing Indian forces in action, underlining the military's readiness and commitment to national defense.
The confrontation comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a precision strike mission carried out by Indian armed forces on May 7 targeting nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and within Pakistan.
The operation was a direct response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.