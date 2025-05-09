Indian Army repels drone, artillery attacks from Pakistan along western border

The Indian Army on Friday confirmed that multiple coordinated attacks launched by Pakistan’s armed forces along the western border during the night of May 8–9 were effectively thwarted. These attacks, which included the use of drones and other munitions, were part of an escalation that also saw widespread ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post shared early Friday on X (formerly Twitter), the Army said it responded with a “befitting reply” to the violations and drone threats, emphasizing that all hostile actions would be met with force.