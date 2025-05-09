Pakistan is facing existential crisis as top officials attend funerals of slain terrorists: UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Amid Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces to decimate terror hubs in Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Pakistan is now struggling for its existence after being exposed for sponsoring terrorism.

Speaking on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the Chief Minister aimed Pakistan for its “deep-rooted complicity” in terrorism, pointing out the shocking presence of senior army officials and politicians at the funerals of terrorists neutralised by Indian forces.

“This not only proves Pakistan’s patronage to terrorists but also shows its deep-rooted complicity,” he said, adding, “Pakistan is now visibly struggling for survival.”

Yogi Adityanath warned citizens against falling prey to fake news on social media and urged people to remain united and stand firmly by the Indian Armed Forces. “Every Indian must support our forces and expose anti-national elements. We must move forward with unity under the guidance of our central leadership,” he emphasised.