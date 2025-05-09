Pakistan is facing existential crisis as top officials attend funerals of slain terrorists: UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Amid Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces to decimate terror hubs in Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Pakistan is now struggling for its existence after being exposed for sponsoring terrorism.
Speaking on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the Chief Minister aimed Pakistan for its “deep-rooted complicity” in terrorism, pointing out the shocking presence of senior army officials and politicians at the funerals of terrorists neutralised by Indian forces.
“This not only proves Pakistan’s patronage to terrorists but also shows its deep-rooted complicity,” he said, adding, “Pakistan is now visibly struggling for survival.”
Yogi Adityanath warned citizens against falling prey to fake news on social media and urged people to remain united and stand firmly by the Indian Armed Forces. “Every Indian must support our forces and expose anti-national elements. We must move forward with unity under the guidance of our central leadership,” he emphasised.
The UP CM condemned the April 22 terrorist attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, describing it as an act that stirred the conscience of every Indian and strengthened the resolve for decisive retaliation. He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the armed forces delivered a strong and appropriate response.
Taking a firm stance, Yogi said, “Pakistan had crossed all limits of audacity and now was faced with an existential crisis.” He claimed that the country's terrorist face had been fully exposed to the world and that it was now globally isolated and severely weakened.
Referring to India's rich legacy of resistance and bravery, the Chief Minister recalled historical figures such as Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, and Guru Govind Singh. Remembering the Battle of Haldighati, he said Maharana Pratap, supported by Vanvasi and Girivasi warriors, had forced Emperor Akbar’s mighty army to retreat, showing how courage could triumph over might.
Yogi concluded by reiterating his conviction that India would emerge victorious in every situation and that Uttar Pradesh stood unwaveringly with the nation’s defenders.