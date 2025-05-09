Nation

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS, three service chiefs

The review came just a day after Indian forces successfully repelled multiple Pakistani attempts to strike key military stations using missiles and drones.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds a meeting with CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, in New Delhi, Friday, May 9, 2025.
Online Desk
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting on Friday to review the national security situation with top military officials, following a series of attempted attacks by Pakistan on Indian military installations.

The meeting included Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi. They carried out a detailed assessment of the evolving security environment.

The review came just a day after Indian forces successfully repelled multiple Pakistani attempts to strike key military stations using missiles and drones. Targets included locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and several other strategic areas.

Tensions soar in Jammu & Kashmir after Pak's failed drone attack, heavy shelling; woman killed, four injured

Officials confirmed that Indian armed forces effectively intercepted the incoming threats, neutralising drones and missiles launched by Pakistan. "India is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

This latest wave of aggression from Pakistan followed a similar failed attempt less than 24 hours earlier.

On Thursday, the Defence Ministry revealed that Indian forces had foiled attacks on military installations in 15 cities across northern and western India.

The locations targeted in that attempt included Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

