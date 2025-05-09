Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS, three service chiefs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting on Friday to review the national security situation with top military officials, following a series of attempted attacks by Pakistan on Indian military installations.

The meeting included Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi. They carried out a detailed assessment of the evolving security environment.

The review came just a day after Indian forces successfully repelled multiple Pakistani attempts to strike key military stations using missiles and drones. Targets included locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and several other strategic areas.