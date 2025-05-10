India warns of decisive response despite conditional ceasefire with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India’s conditional ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, announced on Saturday after four days of intense cross-border hostilities, was triggered by a request from Islamabad but does not signal any change in New Delhi’s diplomatic stance, including its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, top government sources clarified.
The ceasefire announcement came after a call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart at 3:35 p.m., Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
At a press conference following the announcement, Defence Ministry officials stated that India had successfully repelled three waves of missile and drone strikes launched by Pakistan and had significantly degraded its adversary’s air defence infrastructure.
“Every Pakistani misadventure has been met with strength,” the ministry said, warning that any future provocation would draw a decisive response.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a post-ceasefire statement, reaffirmed that India’s “uncompromising stance against terrorism” remains unchanged. He emphasised that the ceasefire should not be seen as a softening of India’s position but rather as a move to prevent further escalation.
A senior BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “India has drawn a ‘Laxman Rekha’ on terrorism. If any future act of terror is launched from Pakistani soil, India will respond with full military might, and the world won’t object.”
Sources indicated that there was financial pressure on Pakistan, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) leveraging a bailout on the condition that Islamabad agreed to a ceasefire.
With Pakistan’s economy in severe distress and on the verge of collapse, the truce is seen as a tactical retreat. “India cannot lower the guard,” a source said.
Intelligence reports suggested that Pakistan, reeling from the damage inflicted by India’s precision airstrikes under Operation Sindoor, was left with little choice but to seek de-escalation.
However, political commentators warned that once Pakistan restores its air defence capabilities, possibly with foreign assistance, it may return to hostile actions or resume support for cross-border terrorism.
One source cautioned: “The ceasefire may only be a temporary pause. Once Pakistan regains military confidence, it may resume its old playbook with greater vengeance.”
The situation remains fluid. While the ceasefire has momentarily halted open conflict, long-term stability in the region continues to hang in the balance.