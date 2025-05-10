India warns of decisive response despite conditional ceasefire with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India’s conditional ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, announced on Saturday after four days of intense cross-border hostilities, was triggered by a request from Islamabad but does not signal any change in New Delhi’s diplomatic stance, including its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, top government sources clarified.

The ceasefire announcement came after a call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart at 3:35 p.m., Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

At a press conference following the announcement, Defence Ministry officials stated that India had successfully repelled three waves of missile and drone strikes launched by Pakistan and had significantly degraded its adversary’s air defence infrastructure.

“Every Pakistani misadventure has been met with strength,” the ministry said, warning that any future provocation would draw a decisive response.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a post-ceasefire statement, reaffirmed that India’s “uncompromising stance against terrorism” remains unchanged. He emphasised that the ceasefire should not be seen as a softening of India’s position but rather as a move to prevent further escalation.