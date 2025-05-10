'What the hell just happened!': Explosions heard in Srinagar hours after ceasefire

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed peace had been sealed after an evening call by the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today,” Misri announced.

The top military officials would speak again on May 12, Misri added.

Following the announcement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X saying, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action".

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he further wrote.