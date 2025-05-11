Borders remain calm across Jammu- Kashmir and Punjab after days of ceasefire violations

After nearly a week of intense hostilities, the Kashmir Valley experienced a semblance of normalcy on Saturday night as residents witnessed the first night in six days without the ominous sounds of aircraft, missiles, and drones flying overhead.

Officials confirmed that "there was no ceasefire violation reported from any sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir after 11 PM on Saturday."

The night passed without incident across the Jammu region as well, including the worst-hit border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, bringing much-needed relief to the people who resumed normal activities on Sunday morning.

The lull followed an agreement between India and Pakistan to observe a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries had agreed to halt all firing and military action on land, air, and sea with effect from 5 PM on Saturday.

This announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump stated that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following US-mediated talks.