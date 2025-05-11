Borders remain calm across Jammu- Kashmir and Punjab after days of ceasefire violations

After nearly a week of intense hostilities, the Kashmir Valley experienced a semblance of normalcy on Saturday night as residents witnessed the first night in six days without the ominous sounds of aircraft, missiles, and drones flying overhead.
Officials confirmed that "there was no ceasefire violation reported from any sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir after 11 PM on Saturday."
The night passed without incident across the Jammu region as well, including the worst-hit border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, bringing much-needed relief to the people who resumed normal activities on Sunday morning.
The lull followed an agreement between India and Pakistan to observe a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries had agreed to halt all firing and military action on land, air, and sea with effect from 5 PM on Saturday.
This announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump stated that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following US-mediated talks.
Tensions between the two countries had escalated sharply after the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
In the ensuing retaliation and cross-border exchanges that began on May 7, at least 27 people, including five security personnel, were killed and many others injured in intense shelling and drone attacks from the Pakistani side.
Despite the ceasefire agreement, dozens of drones were reportedly seen flying over the Kashmir Valley on Saturday evening, in violation of the accord. However, no drone activity was reported overnight.
In the days leading up to the ceasefire, a series of blasts had rocked Jammu city and other major towns, including areas near the International Border, adding to the region’s anxiety.
The understanding reached on May 10 to halt all hostilities brought a fragile but welcome calm after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.
Calm prevailed across Punjab on Sunday morning, especially in the border areas after the ceasefire announcement.
Authorities urged residents to return to their normal routines and remain calm.
Around 8:30 a.m., the Amritsar district administration officially advised people to resume their day-to-day activities. Officials in Jalandhar echoed the sentiment, stating there was no cause for concern.
“All is well here in Jalandhar. According to the information received, there is nothing to worry about. Work may resume as usual. Forces are on constant vigil,” said Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.
However, he advised citizens not to burst firecrackers or fly drones. “We will take immediate action and keep you informed if any threat arises,” he added.
Punjab, which shares a 553-km border with Pakistan, saw people across border districts—like Amritsar, Pathankot, and Ferozepur—resuming their daily activities.