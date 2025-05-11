Centre approves final survey for new railway line bringing Sikkim closer to national network

NEW DELHI: In a landmark move that brings Sikkim one step closer to realising its long-cherished dream of rail connectivity, the Ministry of Railways has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a new railway line from Melli to Dentam via Jorethang and Legship.
The ambitious project, set to be executed by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has been allocated a sanctioned budget of around Rs 2.25 crore.
Sharing the update with this the TNIE, ED (I&P) at Railway Ministry, Dileep Kumar on Sunday said, “This move marks a major step forward in expanding rail connectivity to the southern and western regions of Sikkim”.
Highlighting the strategic significance of what would be Sikkim’s second railway line, Kumar added that the rail route is designed to bridge a crucial infrastructure gap linking remote areas such as Dentam, located near the Indo-Nepal border at Chiwabhanjyang, with the national railway network.
Kumar further said that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has personally directed the initiation of the survey and expedited the process to bring this long-pending demand closer to reality. The push for this line has been a consistent effort by Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, and the Modi government’s approval of the survey has added a pace forward on this project.
The initial feasibility studies estimate the new line will cover an estimated 75 km rail route. “This project is envisioned as a strategic extension of the under-construction Sivok–Rangpo railway line, which is expected to be operational tentative by 2027,” said Kumar.
He also added that Melli, a vital entry point into southern and western Sikkim, is expected to become a key junction for this new extension ensuring better integration of the region with the national transport grid.
“The FLS (Final Location Survey) will provide detailed technical and feasibility insights necessary to guide the final alignment, engineering design and cost estimation for the project,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief spokesperson of NFR under which jurisdiction areas of proposed new rail line fall in Sikkim.
Underlining the economic implications, Sharma further said, “This new connectivity project is expected to act as a catalyst for economic growth in the region, especially in Gyalshing and surrounding areas, by enhancing access, promoting tourism, boosting trade, and creating employment opportunities”. Once completed, the new rail line is projected to significantly improve mobility for people and goods, offering a transformative lifeline for communities in West Sikkim.
“Work tenders related to the execution of the survey are expected to be floated shortly,” Sharma said.