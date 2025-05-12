32 airports shut amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions, set to resume operations

Civil aviation authorities are preparing to resume operations at 32 airports that were temporarily closed in the wake of the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan, official sources said on Monday.

The suspension of civil flight services, which began on May 9, affected several key airports in northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar.

The temporary closure was initiated following heightened tensions along the border, and flight operations remained suspended until May 15.

Sources indicated that a formal notification regarding the resumption of services is expected shortly.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), in coordination with other aviation bodies, had earlier issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), enforcing the temporary closure of these airports to all civilian air traffic.

