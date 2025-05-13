Operation Sindoor reflects govt's growing confidence in anti-terrorist actions: Experts on PM Modi's address

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Monday—marking the ‘pause’ in Operation Sindoor—carried far more strategic intent than what appeared at face value.
Experts in both warfare and politics have noted that Modi’s statements, much like his previous actions from the Balakot strike to surgical operations, contained layers that require careful unpacking.
Dr R.K. Verma, a strategic expert and political analyst, observed: “What we hear from Modi's address is not enough to understand the behind-the-scenes."
"PM Modi has delivered more cautions to Pakistan than he attempted to elucidate to the nation as well as the global community on India's stance against terrorism," he added.
According to Dr Verma, the speech was purposefully restrained in discussing past actions, instead leaning heavily into future intent and strategic positioning.
Modi’s glorification of the success of Operation Sindoor not only highlighted India’s military capabilities but also reflected the government’s growing confidence in its actions against terror infrastructure within Pakistan.
“Operation Sindoor is not just a name but a reflection of the feelings of millions of people of the country. Operation ‘Sindoor’ is our unwavering commitment to justice," stated PM Modi.
This emotive connection with the national sentiment implies that India remains committed to intensifying its anti-terror operations if provoked further.
Dr Archana Kumari, an expert on Indian national security policy, commented that the countries supporting terrorism should be cautious while abetting acts of terror against India. "India has support from its people to chase and counter such acts of terror," she said.
PM Modi also provided a detailed account of India’s precise military action:
"When India's missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, not only the buildings of terrorist organisations but their courage also was shaken badly," said Modi.
His branding of Pakistani terror camps as “Universities of Terrorists” was a direct global indictment.
"Terrorist bases, like Bahawalpur and Muridke, are universities of global terrorism. The big terrorist attacks of the world, be it 9/11, be it London Tube bombings, or the big terrorist attacks which have happened in India in the last many decades—their roots are somehow connected to these terrorist hideouts,” he asserted.
Modi also spoke about how the terrorists wiped out the Sindoor of sisters referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, and highlighted that India responded to this by destroying terrorist headquarters.
"More than 100 dreaded terrorists have been killed in these attacks by India. Many terrorist leaders were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two and a half to three decades, who used to conspire against India. India killed them in one stroke,” he added.
Modi also made it clear that Pakistan’s counteractions exposed its complicity.
Speaking about Pakistan's response, Modi said Pakistan was deeply disappointed and bewildered by India, which prompted them to engage in another cowardly act. "Instead of supporting India's strike against terrorism, Pakistan started attacking India and targeted our schools, colleges, Gurudwaras, temples and houses of civilians. Pakistan also targeted our military base."
"The world saw how Pakistan's drones and missiles fell like straws in front of India," Modi said, elaborating on how India’s precision strikes disabled key Pakistani air bases.
He also spoke about how India's drones and missiles attacked the airbases of the Pakistani Air Forces, which prompted Pakistan to look for ways to escape.
"Eventually, India’s offensive compelled Pakistan to appeal for de-escalation."
He made it clear that India will retaliate on its own terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots whenever any such attempt to target India is made.
"India's Air Force, Army and Navy, our Border Security Force—BSF, India's paramilitary forces, are constantly on alert. After the surgical strike and air strike, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism," he added.