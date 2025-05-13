Operation Sindoor reflects govt's growing confidence in anti-terrorist actions: Experts on PM Modi's address

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Monday—marking the ‘pause’ in Operation Sindoor—carried far more strategic intent than what appeared at face value.

Experts in both warfare and politics have noted that Modi’s statements, much like his previous actions from the Balakot strike to surgical operations, contained layers that require careful unpacking.

Dr R.K. Verma, a strategic expert and political analyst, observed: “What we hear from Modi's address is not enough to understand the behind-the-scenes."

"PM Modi has delivered more cautions to Pakistan than he attempted to elucidate to the nation as well as the global community on India's stance against terrorism," he added.

According to Dr Verma, the speech was purposefully restrained in discussing past actions, instead leaning heavily into future intent and strategic positioning.

Modi’s glorification of the success of Operation Sindoor not only highlighted India’s military capabilities but also reflected the government’s growing confidence in its actions against terror infrastructure within Pakistan.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a name but a reflection of the feelings of millions of people of the country. Operation ‘Sindoor’ is our unwavering commitment to justice," stated PM Modi.

This emotive connection with the national sentiment implies that India remains committed to intensifying its anti-terror operations if provoked further.

Dr Archana Kumari, an expert on Indian national security policy, commented that the countries supporting terrorism should be cautious while abetting acts of terror against India. "India has support from its people to chase and counter such acts of terror," she said.