Maharashtra BJP infuses ‘young blood’, names 58 dist chiefs

MUMBAI: Ahead of the local body elections, the Maharashtra BJP on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle within the party organisation by introducing young leaders at key positions.
The party’s state unit announced the appointment of 58 district presidents, including several new faces. In addition to considering their caste and community representation, the rejig also ensured that all major sections were represented.
The appointment of 58 district party chiefs against 36 administrative districts indicates that the party has decided to strengthen its presence and increase its outreach at the grassroots level, said a source.
Districts with more number of administrative divisions will have either two or three presidents. In Mumbai, the BJP has appointed three district presidents: Deepak Tawade as South Mumbai party president, while Deepak Dalavi wil helm Mumbai North East, Virendra Mhatre will be Mumbai North Centre president.
BJP MLA Chainsukh Sancheti, who was the party state election in-charge played a key role in selection of chiefs. Earlier, in its public outreach campaign, the state registered over 1.5 crore new party members.
The Supreme Court has directed the state government to conduct the local body elections within four months prompting leadership rejig. “We see this as an opportunity to groom new leadership,” a BJP leader said.