Maharashtra BJP infuses ‘young blood’, names 58 dist chiefs

MUMBAI: Ahead of the local body elections, the Maharashtra BJP on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle within the party organisation by introducing young leaders at key positions.

The party’s state unit announced the appointment of 58 district presidents, including several new faces. In addition to considering their caste and community representation, the rejig also ensured that all major sections were represented.

The appointment of 58 district party chiefs against 36 administrative districts indicates that the party has decided to strengthen its presence and increase its outreach at the grassroots level, said a source.