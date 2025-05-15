Government at highest levels must rebut Trump's claims; BJP should know tricolour belongs to all: Sachin Pilot

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the government at its highest levels should rebut President Donald Trump's claims on the India-Pakistan "ceasefire" and asserted the US' attempts at hyphenating the two countries and internationalising Kashmir is not good for India's global standing.

In an interview with PTI, he said Trump's claims of brokering a "ceasefire" based on some threats and allurement of trade deals is "absolutely shocking".

Pilot hit out at the BJP, which is taking out Tiranga Yatras, saying the tricolor does not belong to any party but to the country.

The ruling party must make its stand clear on the serious questions that have arisen from the US president's claims, the Congress leader said.

"For me, it is unacceptable for a country like India to be told that 'we will stop trade and that is why you must stop taking military action' because what happened in Pahalgam was an attack on India. It was about time that the Indian State, the Indian government and the Indian military give a befitting reply to people who sponsor terrorism -- Pakistan."

The Congress general secretary said, "It came as a great surprise to all of us that for the first time ever cessation of military action or a ceasefire was announced by another head of state and no less than the US president."

He said traditionally, there have been back-channelling and diplomacy at all times globally that worked at some point of time or the other.

But this sort of staking a claim to "brokering a ceasefire" based on some threats and allurement of trade deals is absolutely shocking, Pilot said.

"Another worrying aspect that I saw was that the US President, the US Vice President and the Secretary of State not once mentioned the word terrorism.

"They have not once said 'we denounce terrorism and Pakistan must stop funding and nurturing terror outfits on their soil'. On the contrary, they have started to drag the Kashmir issue for no reason," Pilot told PTI.

Asserting that the Pahalgam attack was an act of terror in which 26 innocents were shot down in cold blood, the Congress leader said the fact that the US is pushing Kashmir on the discussion table is "totally unacceptable."

On the US' attempts at hyphenating India and Pakistan, Pilot said the government at the highest levels must "counter these so-called claims."