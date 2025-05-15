'What sort of statements are you making?': SC asks MP minister Vijay Shah on remarks against Col Qureshi

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeting Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Shah had approached the Supreme Court challenging a May 14 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which directed the registration of an FIR against him for his statements.

It will hear his plea on May 16.

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai termed Shah’s comments as "unacceptable and insensitive," stating that individuals holding constitutional positions must exercise caution and restraint in their public statements.

“What sort of comments are you making? You should show some sense of sensibility. Go and apologise in the High Court,” the CJI remarked.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of Shah’s remarks and, on Wednesday, ordered the police to register an FIR.

The High Court directed the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to comply with the order without delay, warning that failure to do so could result in contempt proceedings.

An FIR was subsequently registered under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).