BJP plans training program for its leaders in Madhya Pradesh after controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor

BHOPAL: Faced with public embarrassment and attacks by the opposition Congress over controversal remarks by its leaders in Madhya Pradesh about Operation Sindoor and the armed forces, the ruling BJP is planning a special training program for its politicians in the state.

The special program, which is likely to be organised outside Bhopal next month, will focus on training its leaders on speaking in public in a restrained manner.

According to informed sources in the state BJP, all the leaders including MLAs and MPs from Madhya Pradesh will be told at the training program about what to say and what not to, particularly exercising restraint in language and choice of words while speaking publicly.

The program is likely to be held in June outside Bhopal on the banks of the river Narmada, sources claimed.

While an FIR has been lodged against cabinet minister Vijay Shah on the orders of the MP High Court for his May 12 “sister of terrorists” remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, the Congress accused the state’s deputy CM Jagdish Devda of saying on Friday that the “Indian Army bows at the feet of PM Narendra Modi.”

Devda, however, has come out with a detailed clarification, saying his comment that the entire nation bowed at the feet of the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor has been distorted by the Congress.