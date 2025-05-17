ISIS terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests two sleeper cell operatives returning from Indonesia

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced that it has arrested two absconding operatives linked to the banned terrorist outfit Islamic State (ISIS) involved in the 2023 terror conspiracy case. These operatives were part of a sleeper cell module engaged in fabricating and testing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Pune, Maharashtra.

A senior NIA official said, “The accused, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh alias Diaperwala, and Talha Khan, were intercepted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal 2 by the Bureau of Immigration. The duo had been hiding in Jakarta, Indonesia, and were taken into custody by the agency upon their arrival.”

He said that the two had been on the run for over two years and were wanted in connection with the case, as non-bailable warrants had been issued against them by the NIA Special Court in Mumbai, and a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each was announced for information leading to their arrest.

