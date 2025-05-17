PWD officer asks staff to offer rice to deity for lost 'service book'

DEHRADUN: A peculiar office order issued by an Executive Engineer of the National Highway (NH) section of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Lohaghat, Uttarakhand, has gone viral on social media, causing a significant stir within the department.

The controversial directive, which explicitly suggested seeking 'divine help' to locate a lost service book, has prompted the Head of Department to seek an explanation from the engineer.

The unusual situation arose after the service book belonging to a departmental Assistant Engineer went missing from an office cupboard. Despite extensive searching, the document could not be traced. The matter was then brought to the attention of Executive Engineer Ashutosh Kumar.

In a bizarre written order, issued on Friday, Kumar outlined a plan that deviated sharply from standard administrative procedures.

The order stated that the service book of Assistant Engineer Jay Prakash had been lost from the cupboard of the Establishment Assistant, noting that the Assistant Engineer was "mentally very worried" due to the loss.

The directive then suggested a rather unconventional solution: "In the absence of finding the service book," the order read, "the idea came, why shouldn't all officers and employees of the office, based on divine faith, ask for two handfuls of rice from their respective homes and deposit them in a temple, and the deity will deliver justice."