Urologist in hot water after advertising his services with line from PM Modi’s speech post Operation Sindoor

RAIPUR: A Bhilai-based urologist has landed in hot water after attempting to promote his professional services by using a line from a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

The act went viral on social media following which Dr Shivendra Singh Tiwari, associate professor general surgery in Shri Shankaracharya Institute of Medical Sciences, was suspended for 15 days on disciplinary grounds. A high-power committee has been constituted by the administration to probe into the matter.

The urologist borrowed the line “Blood and water can’t flow together”, which PM Modi had used to hint that there would be no reversal in the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

The treaty was put on hold after the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. India subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes targeting terror camps located in PoK and Pakistan.