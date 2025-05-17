Why Pahalgam attackers not brought to book, asks Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said nearly a month has passed since the Pahalgam terror attack, yet the attackers remain at large and there is no official word on any arrests despite repeated assurances from the authorities.

Public concern is growing as to whether the understanding with Pakistan to halt military action included any clause mandating the handover of terrorists to India, Gehlot said.

He also stated that while officials have acknowledged that the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives on April 22, was the result of a "security lapse," no information has been provided as to who were held accountable or what action was taken against those responsible for the slip.

"Even after five years, the country still does not know what action was taken against those responsible for the security lapse that led to the Pulwama attack (in 2019), or how hundreds of kgs of RDX reached there," Gehlot said in a post on X.