Amit Shah on two-day Gujarat visit to showcase development

AHMEDABAD: For the first time since independence, the Indian Army struck 100Km inside Pakistan destroying the terrorists camps, a move that defied nuclear threats and signaled India’s resolve, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, as he began a two-day visit to Gujarat.

“Those who believed their atomic warnings would deter action were mistaken,” he added. Shah asserted that India’s three armed forces responded to “bricks with stones,” underscoring a tougher military posture.

“Before Narendra Modi became PM, the country suffered years of unchecked terrorist attacks. But no strong response was ever given,” he said. “Since Modi ji took oath, there have been three major terrorist attacks—Uri, Pulwama, and recently Pahalgam. But every single time, India has struck back with clarity and strength, and the world has taken notice. Pakistan now lives in fear,” the minister stated.

He said the international security community was stunned by the scale and precision of Operation Sindoor. “When global experts analyse it, they’re shocked. Terrorists who dared murder unarmed Indians have been paid back with interest,” he said.