Assam CM Himanta says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan at ISI’s invitation

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had visited Pakistan at the invitation of its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), remarks that the Jorhat MP rejected outright.
“Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan at ISI’s invitation. We have documents to back this claim. He visited Pakistan definitely to receive training. He went there after receiving a letter from the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan. It would have been different had he been invited by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Culture or some university,” Sarma told the media.
Later, he took to X stating, “I reiterate, with full authority and responsibility as the Chief Minister of Assam, that Shri Gaurab Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Assam, visited Pakistan at the invitation of the Ministry of Interior of the Government of Pakistan. He spent several days there. We are enquiring further into the details surrounding this visit and related associations.”
Sarma said the Assam government had clear evidence and Gogoi could not escape.
“I have been saying it from the chief minister’s chair after every 24 hours because it is a serious issue. I have seen the evidence myself but I need time to bring the (official) papers. I will show you the papers at a press conference on September 10,” he further told the media.
Gogoi rubbished the charges saying “almost 99%” of all that the chief minister has said so far are lies.” He predicted that Sarma would in September seek another three months’ time to collect evidence.
“Telling lies and tarnishing people’s image is his weapon. He is worried about me for some (unforeseen) reason,” the Congress leader said.
“He began hurling accusations at me since February. I have been saying it all along that if he has any evidence, he should make it public. He has not been able to furnish any evidence so far. He says we have to wait until September,” Gogoi added.