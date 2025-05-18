Doctor faces action for using ‘Operation Sindoor’ for promotion

RAIPUR: In an alleged attempt to promote his professional services, a doctor in Chhattisgarh used a line -- “blood and water cannot flow together” – from PM Narendra Modi’s speech in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

After a social media storm, the Bhilaibased urologist was suspended on disciplinary ground.

Dr Shivendra Singh Tiwary, associate professor general surgery in Shri Shankaracharya Institute of Medical Sciences, posted a promotional message for his medical store on social media, cleverly tying in PM Modi’s quote made in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

A high power-committee has been constituted by the administration to probe into the matter and the doctor has been suspended for 15 days by the institute, hospital officials said.

The doctor used the very line of the PM on his advertised board where he further added: “So if you see blood in your urine, immediately consult a urologist. It may be serious.”

The ad is an apparent effort to promote urological health. Experts said the doctors may use social media platforms for extending professional care of patients but using the same tool for self-promotion with a statement of the PM is unjustified.

The Dean of the institute has issued an official order: “your act of advertising yourself which has been getting viral on social media is unwarranted and disgraceful on your part being a responsible medical personnel. The management has taken a serious view of the act of yours. you are hereby suspended with immediate effect for 15 days.”