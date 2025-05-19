Election Commission official in West Bengal suspended for 'gross misconduct'

KOLKATA: The Election Commission has suspended a systems manager posted at the Kakdwip subdivision in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district for "gross misconduct", an official said.

He has been "immediately suspended" following a complaint received from the district administration.

"This person has been found guilty of gross misconduct while discharging his official duties," the official said.

The accused had added his mobile number to the login credentials of the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) for Kakdwip, without authorisation, he said.

"He then used the OTP which he received on his mobile phone to log into the system before disposing of the applications filed under Forms 6, 7, and 8," the official added.