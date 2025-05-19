MP writes to Civil Aviation Minister urging intervention to make IndiGo cut ties with Turkish Airlines

NEW DELHI: Even as IndiGo stands firm in its resolve to continue its partnership with Turkish Airlines in the face of demands to sever the tie-up, an MP from Delhi has recently written to the Civil Aviation Minister to intervene and terminate the relationship.

BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, has written to Ram Mohan Naidu calling for an urgent review of aviation partnerships with countries hostile to India in the ongoing confrontation with Pakistan.

The MP told The New Indian Express, “Due to the code-sharing agreement with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo is benefiting economically and otherwise. At a time when everyone is boycotting Turkey with even top educational institutes cancelling all agreements, it is necessary that this agreement with the airline be reviewed and terminated for a while. This should be at least until the ongoing tense situation normalises.”

TNIE has a copy of the letter Khandelwal sent to Naidu on May 14. It states, "Indian airlines, particularly IndiGo, currently maintain code-share agreements and strategic partnerships with Turkish Airlines. In light of Turkey’s vocal support to Pakistan, I urge the Ministry to advise Indian airlines to reassess and where necessary suspend such collaborations. Continuing these ties may be perceived as implicit endorsement of a regime that undermines India’s interests."