‘No cherry-picking’: India to go tough on Bangladesh trade

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh cannot cherry-pick the terms of engagement while taking India’s market access for granted, India government sources have said a day after prohibiting imports from Bangladesh through land routes. An official on the condition of anonymity said that while India remains open to dialogue (with Bangladesh), it expects “a fair and reciprocal environment.”

India on Saturday imposed restrictions on imports of certain goods from its eastern neighbour Bangladesh. In a directive issued on Saturday by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the import of all kinds of ready-made garments from Bangladesh through land ports has been prohibited. These goods will only be allowed to be imported only through the seaports of Nhava Sheva and Kolkata.

A wider range of goods—including fruit and fruit-flavoured carbonated drinks, processed food items, cotton and cotton yarn waste, plastic and PVC finished goods (excluding essential industrial inputs such as pigments, dyes, plasticisers, and granules), and wooden furniture— will face more stringent port restrictions. These items will not be allowed entry through any Land Customs Stations (LCSs) or Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. The restriction also extends to LCSs at Changrabandha and Fulbari in West Bengal.