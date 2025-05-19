People facing 'double attack' of 'skyrocketing inflation', rising taxes: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged people were facing the "double attack" of "skyrocketing inflation" and rising taxes, and asked the Narendra Modi-led government to answer how the common people would survive its impact.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report that claimed the burden of taxation on people had been rising.

"Under the self-proclaimed double-engine government, the people of India are facing a double attack of skyrocketing inflation and rising taxes.

Inflation and tax burden have increased continuously in the last 10 years," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.